Various services provided by Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi Department for Arbaeen pilgrims (+Photos)

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) department, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, provided various services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The head of the department, Mr. Adnan Ni'ma, said: "Comprehensive service and organisational plans have been prepared this year to create a safe and comfortable environment for visitors, including organising their entry into the holy shrine, providing pathways to facilitate the flow of movement, deploying foot patrols to secure the area extending to the shrine of Imam Ja'far al-Sadeq (peace be upon him), and offering main and intermediate meals through a service procession."

He added that "the department installed fabric covers (Saran) in the streets surrounding the holy shrine to reduce the impact of sunlight and to provide shadow, designated areas for worship and rest, enhanced cleaning operations throughout the day, activated the services of the Kishwanyat and safes, provided cold drinking water, and opened a medical unit equipped with specialised staff and modern devices to handle emergency cases."

These efforts are part of a comprehensive plan implemented by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the best services to the visitors of Arbaeen who have come from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



