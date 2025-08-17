Arbaeen is global movement, standard-bearer of nations’ awakening: Pakistani scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Syed Zafar Abbas Naqvi, head of the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan, described the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS) as a global movement and the banner of Islamic awakening, stressing that the enemies of Islam fear its growing influence.

Hawzah News Agency- Speaking at an Arbaeen gathering in Karachi, Naqvi said: “Arbaeen is not merely a reminder of the epic of Karbala, it is a global path leading towards the emergence of the Imam of Time (AS). Millions of pilgrims march from Najaf, Basra, and across Iraq to Karbala, while hundreds of thousands of lovers of Ahlul Bayt (AS) from across the world renew their covenant with Imam Zaman (AS).”

He expressed regret over the restrictions imposed on Pakistani pilgrims this year, noting: “Thousands of Hussaini pilgrims were prevented from reaching Iraq due to wrong measures. Ensuring the security of citizens and facilitating religious pilgrimages is the legal and fundamental responsibility of the Pakistani government.”

Referring to reports of sabotage against Arbaeen processions in Punjab and other parts of Pakistan, the cleric said such actions reveal that “the enemies remain fearful of the name and memory of Sayyid al-Shuhada (AS) and seek to suppress the legitimate voice of Ashura.”

In his remarks on international developments, Naqvi stressed that Arbaeen has now become a global movement, pointing to the role of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as its flag-bearer. “The growing progress of Islamic movements has caused confusion in the United States and the Zionist regime. If they imagine that by weakening the resistance or disarming Hezbollah they can halt the path of the martyr of resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, they are delusional.”

He also touched on the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, calling it a source of national shame. “Seventy-eight years after independence, innocent citizens are still forcibly disappeared, and their families continue to suffer unbearable grief. Many parents died without seeing their children again.”

Concluding his speech, the Pakistani preacher demanded the “immediate and unconditional release of all innocent detainees.”

