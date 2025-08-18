Iran’s Interior Minister thanks Iraq for exemplary hosting of Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Interior Minister Eskanda Momeni appreciated the people and officials of Iraq for hosting the pilgrims visiting the Arab country for Arbaeen.

The way the Iraqi government and nation hosted the pilgrims gave a comprehensive meaning to the phrase “Love for Imam Hussein (AS) brings us together”, Momeni said in a message issued on Sunday.

He also thanked all of Iranians involved in this year’s Arbaeen procession.

The message is as follows:

“During this year’s Arbaeen, a great and memorable spiritual epic took place once again in the history of love and devotion to the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein (AS).

During these days, we witnessed proper planning and an unprecedented manifestation of empathy and solidarity among the people and those involved in the implementation of the Arbaeen procession, which led to an unparalleled global Arbaeen ceremony in terms of security, law enforcement, medical care, provision of public services, transportation, and easy and smooth movement of more than three million and 600 thousand Iranian pilgrims.

I consider it necessary to express my gratitude and appreciation to the noble nation of Islamic Iran, especially the Husseini pilgrims who were the main actors in this magnificent event, and those in charge of Moukebs who lovingly displayed an unparalleled manifestation of Iranian hospitality culture.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the servants, including the executive bodies, especially the governors and the esteemed heads of the eighteen committees of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters, who played a role in holding this eternal conference through careful planning and round-the-clock efforts, as well as the media, especially the (IRIB).

Our view of this great conference is global, and we are proud that the Islamic Republic of Iran provided the necessary conditions for the passage of citizens and pilgrims from other neighboring countries to the holy city of Karbala so that everyone can benefit from this sea of mercy.

The worthy hosting of pilgrims by the Iraqi government and nation also gave a comprehensive meaning to the phrase “Love for Imam Hussein (AS) brings us together”.

It is hoped that this great global event, with proper planning, will be held more magnificently each year than before.”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

....................

End/ 257