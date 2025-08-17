Iran’s Ambassador thanks Iraq for honoring Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government, people, tribes, and security forces for their successful and dignified organization of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He stated: “Arbaeen proved that regional nations cannot be divided. By following the path of Ashura, oppression and occupation will be removed from the region.”



According to IRNA, he also praised Iranian pilgrims for their respectful and orderly participation, calling it a source of pride.

This year, Arbaeen was observed on August 14 — a global mourning ritual marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

..................

End/ 257