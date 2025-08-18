2K Arbaeen pilgrims receive donated items from Imam Reza’s Mukib in Kadhimiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a heartfelt gesture of hospitality, the Miqat al-Reza Mukib—supported by Imam Reza Shrine—distributed 2,000 strudel packages to pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage near the revered Al-Kadhimayn Holy Shrine, in Kadhimiya, a district in northern Baghdad, Iraq.

The 2nd round of donations from Imam Reza Shrine was distributed at the Hussein ibn Musa al-Kadhim Mukib in Kadhimiya during Arbaeen.

Under the auspices of the Mukib’s organizers from Tabas, 2,000 packages of strudel were handed out to pilgrims and locals near the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim and Imam Muhammad al-Jawad – the 7th and 9th Shia Imams.

This initiative aimed to support and serve pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage season. The Mukib, established by the Committee for Reconstruction of Holy Shrines in cooperation with Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), also provides a range of services including tailoring, shoe repair, haircuts, and daily laundry for around 50 pilgrims.

Additionally, the Mukib offers accommodation for over 800 people each day near the sacred site. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to hospitality and devotion during one of the most significant periods of Shia pilgrimage.

