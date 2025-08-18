Shi’a Muslims in Accra commemorate Arbaeen with peaceful march

AhlulBayt News Agency: This week, hundreds of Shi’a Muslims in Accra gathered to commemorate Arbaeen, the 40th day following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was killed in the Battle of Karbala more than 1,400 years ago.

The event, held at the Shi’a Islamic Center in Accra, featured Qur’an recitations, religious sermons, and collective prayers. It concluded with a peaceful march through the city, involving men, women, and children. Participants expressed solidarity with millions of Muslims around the world who observe Arbaeen annually, reaffirming their commitment to the values of justice, sacrifice, and resistance to tyranny that Imam Hussain stood for.

According to Iran Press, speaking at the gathering, Sheikh Hussain Zachariah Mubarak described Arbaeen as a moment of spiritual reflection and renewal. He emphasized that the legacy of Karbala calls on believers to uphold compassion, justice, and moral integrity in their daily lives. He also encouraged Ghana’s Muslim community to promote tolerance, harmony, and peaceful coexistence.

Arbaeen is recognized as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, with millions of pilgrims traveling to Karbala, Iraq each year. The commemoration in Accra reflects a broader pattern of observance across Africa, West Asia, Europe, and other regions, highlighting the global resonance of Imam Hussain’s message.

.....................

End/ 257