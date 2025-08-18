“Technology Narrator” booths introduced on Arbaeen walk in Arak

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Science and Technology Park of Markazi Province in Iran showcased a unique blend of technology and pilgrimage culture during Arbaeen ceremony by launching booths under the title “Technology Narrator” in city-wide processions.

At these booths, Arbaeen pilgrims were introduced to the latest technological achievements of units based in the Science and Technology Park. Through a virtual exhibition featuring augmented reality (AR) glasses, visitors experienced an interactive display of the province’s scientific and technological capabilities, while also gaining direct access to knowledge-based products.

One of the most welcomed features of the program was the “virtual pilgrimage” initiative, designed for those unable to physically join the Arbaeen procession. This digital experience allowed participants to immerse themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the pilgrimage route, recreating the sense of presence at the event.

Officials of the Science and Technology Park emphasized that the “Technology Narrator” initiative aims to promote a culture of innovation, highlight the scientific capacities of Markazi Province, and strengthen the link between the public and the technology ecosystem during national and religious occasions.

