Removing temporary barriers at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas after Arbaeen

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Department of Industries and Artistic Crafts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun the work of removing the temporary barriers inside the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) after the completion of the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The proceedings took place in the presence of Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, a member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine.

These barriers were used to facilitate and organise the movement of visitors within the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) during the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The department's tasks after the end of the Ziyarat Arbaeen include removing the remaining barriers that were placed at the entrances and surroundings of the holy shrine, in addition to the iron bridge located in the area between the two holy shrines, which was used during the pilgrimage; with the aim of facilitating the smooth movement of visitors and preventing it from intersecting with the Hussaini processions.ge of



