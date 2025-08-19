Uzbek pilgrims experience first visit to Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shia pilgrims from Uzbekistan experience their first spiritual journey to Imam Reza Shrine during final days of Safar with a warm welcome and cultural programs.

A group of Shia pilgrims from Uzbekistan visited Imam Reza Shrine (northeast Iran) for the first time, under the auspices of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR). Their arrival coincided with the final ten days of Safar, the second month of the lunar Islamic calendar, marked by mourning and devotion.

Upon entering the shrine, the pilgrims were warmly received by shrine attendants. After reciting the prayer of permission, they gathered in Goharshad Courtyard and paid tribute at the shrine’s Steel Window, expressing heartfelt devotion to Imam Reza.

Hoj. Saeivar, former representative of the Leader in Azerbaijan and spiritual guide of the group, led the recitation of the pilgrimage prayer and offered reflections on the etiquette of pilgrimage and the virtues of Imam Reza.

He praised the organizers of “Ziyarat-e-Rezvan” initiative, emphasizing its value for first-time visitors to the shrine.

“The experience is deeply spiritual and unforgettable”, he described.

The pilgrims also toured the “Narrative of the Sun” exhibition at Bab al-Hadi, where they learned about Imam Reza’s historic migration from Medina to Merv and Neyshabur, the noble Hadith of the Golden Chain, and the circumstances of his martyrdom.

Their visit concluded with a meal at the shrine’s guesthouse and presentation of cultural and spiritual gifts.

