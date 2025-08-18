Astan Quds Razavi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs call for developing public diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Astan Quds Razavi’s deputy for international affairs, Hoj. Mostafa Faqih Esfandiari and Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy minister for cultural cooperation and NGOs of Public Diplomacy Center, Alireza Hedayatpour, called for expansion of cultural interactions and attracting more international pilgrims to Imam Reza Shrine.

Presenting proposals regarding the "Grand Project of Razavi Diplomacy" in the meeting, Hoj. Esfandiari emphasized the need for publicizing the plan at international level.

Hoj. Esfandiari also called for utilizing capacities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all its representative offices for active presence of Astan Quds Razavi in important events of the Islamic world.

The meeting may be considered a turning point in synergy of the two institutions towards promoting cultural diplomacy and spreading spiritual and intellectual message of Imam Reza (AS) in international level.

