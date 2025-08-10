Astan Quds Razavi kitchen serves Arbaeen pilgrims at Mehran border crossing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Reza holy shrine’s servants at central kitchen of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) serve Arbaeen pilgrims with warm meals at Mehran border crossing on a daily basis.

This service is offered by around 100 servants in all three meals so that pilgrims can experience a taste similar to the food prepared and distributed inside Imam Reza Shrine itself.

Other groups of Razavi servants from various provinces are also busy working in Mehran. Some offer cold drinks to the pilgrims, others distribute trays of food among pilgrims standing in long queues, and some clean the dust from the pilgrims' shoes.

Mehran border crossing is a mix of road dust, smell of fresh bread and food, and sound of eulogies these days. Despite difficulties, everyone's eyes sparkle to reach the other side of the border. And here, in the midst of the summer heat, the shadow of Imam Reza's (AS) generosity falls upon pilgrims.

