‘Epoch-making Women’ ceremony held at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arab women from four countries gathered to honor Hazrat Zeinab’s legacy of devotion, courage, and spiritual leadership.

Under the auspices of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi, the “Epoch-Making Women” ceremony was held at Imam Reza Shrine, northeast Iran, centered on the life and legacy of Hazrat Zeinab.

The event took place in Dar al-Rahmah Portico with some 155 Arabic-speaking women from Iraq, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia in attendance. The gathering created a deeply spiritual and emotional atmosphere, beginning with elegy recitation.

Reem Khamsa from Saudi Arabia then addressed the audience, reflecting on the significance of prayer through verses and narrations from the Ahl al-Bayt.

“Prayer, when seen as a dialogue with God, becomes the sweetest form of intimacy with the Creator—far beyond any fleeting worldly pleasure”, she emphasized.

She also highlighted Hazrat Zeinab’s unwavering commitment to worship, even in the most difficult circumstances. “Despite the trauma of Karbala, Hazrat Zeinab remained devoted to prayer and fulfilled her mission of conveying the message of Ashura with unmatched strength. Her powerful words shook Yazid’s palace and carried the eternal message of resistance and truth to the world”.

The ceremony concluded with local devotional chants and enthusiastic participation in spiritual programs. It served as a tribute to the role of women in shaping history and offered a moment of reflection on Hazrat Zeinab as a symbol of patience, resilience, and purposeful leadership.

