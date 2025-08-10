Israeli drone attack martyrs one person in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least one person was killed, on Saturday afternoon, in an Israeli aerial attack on a car in southern Lebanon, marking another breach of the 2024 ceasefire agreement between the Arab country and the Israel occupation regime.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), citing local authorities, reported that an Israeli drone fired four missiles at a vehicle between the town of Aitaroun and Ainata in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon on Saturday afternoon, killing its sole passenger.

A Lebanese security source identified the victim killed in the Israeli strike as a member of the Hezbollah resistance movement. He named the victim as Hadi Khnafar from the village of Ainata.

The strike came a day after a Lebanese journalist was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting his vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district.



