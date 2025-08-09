Hezbollah MP: Disarmament is national suicide, not an option

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese lawmaker from Hezbollah's political wing has strongly dismissed demands for the resistance movement to lay down its arms following American pressure on the government to disarm the group.

Leader of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Mohammad Raad made the remarks to the country’s al-Manar television network on Friday after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said ministers had approved the “objectives” of a related US proposal.

“Disarmament is suicide, and we do not intend to commit suicide,” the legislator said, calling disarmament nothing short of a betrayal of the nation.

Raad went on to make it clear that disarmament was not merely a political choice, but an existential red line.

“To say surrender your weapons is to say surrender your honor… Who will guarantee sovereignty if the weapons are surrendered?” he asked.

The lawmaker revealed that the American proposal, which also reportedly offers ending the Israeli regime’s military operations in the country, had failed at the most basic level, namely securing credible guarantees.

“A guarantee was requested to implement the provisions contained in the American proposal, but the guarantees were not provided.”

Raad, meanwhile, questioned whether the premier, himself, or his actions towards pushing through with Washington’s dictates were legitimate.

“The weapons are legal, but it might be you, who isn’t legitimate. For 33 years, governments have been saying it’s legal, and now it’s not?” he asked, referring to Hezbollah’s longevity.

The remarks echoed extensive protests that have been held throughout the country in support of the movement, which has resolutely defended Lebanon against several wholesale Israeli wars.

The lawmaker ended his comments with a pointed reminder that history would not absolve those who acted recklessly.

“The political decision-maker bears responsibility for all the repercussions of the decision he made.”

Hezbollah, iteself, has, meanwhile, asserted that it would treat the state’s decisions as if they did not exist.

