Hezbollah MP: Israeli withdrawal, end to aggression are prerequisites for talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah lawmaker says that Lebanon’s foremost priority is ending Israeli occupation and aggression before engaging in discussions on any other issues.

Ali Fayyad, a member of the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese parliament, said following a Monday meeting with former President Michel Aoun that Lebanon is ready to address the situation within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the recent ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Lebanon has adhered to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper cited Fayyad as saying. He added that Israel must first commit to withdrawing from Lebanese territory, halt its aggression, and release Lebanese prisoners.

The lawmaker stressed that these steps are fundamental prerequisites to engaging in discussions on any other topics, chief among them is the issue of Hezbollah laying down its weapons.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreed to in November of last year, Israel must withdraw from areas it still occupies along the Lebanese border and cease its cross-border attacks. The regime has done neither.

Fayyad also emphasized the importance of fully adhering to the ministerial statement, Lebanon’s constitutional oath, and Beirut’s proposals conveyed through US mediation efforts.

He criticized calls for unilateral Lebanese measures under the ceasefire terms, arguing that “the other side behaves as if it disregards the agreement.” He added that there are “no guarantees or indications of an [Israeli] withdrawal or a future commitment to halt aggressions.”

