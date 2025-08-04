Daughter of Hezbollah Martyr 'Sayyid Fouad Shukr': “We are followers of Khomeini”

Interview with the daughter of Martyr Sayyid Fouad Shukr

Martyr Sayyid Fouad Shukr — known as Sayyid Mohsen — was one of Hezbollah’s most discreet yet influential commanders. From the earliest days of the Resistance, his life was defined by absolute loyalty to Wilayah, deep devotion to the school of Ashura, and tireless service alongside Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah.

Following his martyrdom in 2024, the hidden dimensions of his decades-long jihad — from Khalde and Bosnia to the Gaza support front — came to light. In this exclusive interview, Khamenei website features the reflections of Ms. Khadijah Shukr, daughter of Martyr Sayyid Fouad Shukr, on her father’s legacy, his path of jihad, and his devotion to the Resistance.

Question: To begin with, could you please briefly speak about the jihadi life of Martyr Shukr and how he joined the Resistance and Hezbollah?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: My name’s Khadijah. I am the daughter of the great commander, Martyr Sayyid Fouad Ali Shukr, known as Sayyid Mohsen. He was born in 1961 in the village of Al-Nabi Shayth, in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

I believe my father’s character – which set him on this path, beginning with jihad and ending in martyrdom – was built upon three main pillars:

The first is that my father spent a lot of time at the mosque and he was very fond of the Quran from an early age. Even before developing any political, partisan, or jihadi inclinations, he always regarded the Quran as our unwavering and central guide. He was always present in the mosque and he regarded this presence as one of the foundations which shaped his character. He would constantly encourage the brothers to regularly attend the mosque. Even when he entered the path of jihad, he would often repeat Imam Khomeini’s words: “Our mosques are our trenches.” He actively pursued Quranic lessons and Tafsir [exegesis] lessons, and encouraged others to engage with these teachings and focus on Quranic matters in the mosques.

The second element that I believe had a profound impact on my father’s character was his love and unwavering commitment to the path of Imam Hussain (pbuh). As Imam Khomeini once said: “Everything we have is from Ashura.” This deep attachment and connection he had to the Husseini path caused him, during the era of jihad and resistance, to see the cause of jihad not just as an imperative duty to defend the homeland, but as an ideological and spiritual foundation. This is what distinguished Hezbollah’s Resistance from others. My father always used to say: “A spirit that does not fight sincerely for God is not a Hussaini spirit.” He believed that the Hussaini ideology and our bond with Ashura are the distinguishing features of this Resistance.

I believe that the third and fundamental pillar that shaped my father’s character was his deep and unwavering bond with the Leader [Imam Khamenei] and Wilayah [religious Wilayah] from the very beginning. This was evident not only in my father’s words or in the positions he took regarding the Wilayah, but it was also clearly visible in his actions and conduct.

If we go back to the early days of my father’s jihadi activities – particularly in the year 1982 – we find that at that time, there was neither an organization called Hezbollah, nor had any resistance movement been formed under this name. During that period, my father acted independently, trying to initiate certain jihadi operations to defend Lebanon against Israel.

One of the most pivotal moments of that early stage was the battle that took place in an area called Khalde. At the time, Israeli forces had advanced from the south and were approaching the southern entrance to Beirut. My father was living in a neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital, known as Ouzai.

When he learned that Israeli forces had reached Khalde – which was the closest area to his residence – he tried, according to some of those present, to mobilize the brothers around him and convince them that they must resist this Israeli invasion, which aimed to reach Beirut and occupy the capital.

One of the brothers told my father: “We long to support Imam Hussain (pbuh). Imam Hussain (pbuh) is now in Khalde, and is calling us to aid him once again.” By worldly standards, there was no true balance of power in that battle. At the very least, it could be described as a battle for martyrdom as the number and equipment of our forces were in no way comparable to an Israeli brigade. However, my father believed that even if our forces and equipment fell far short of what the battle demanded, a small group could still overcome a larger one by the grace of God.

At that time, my father left Ouzai, his neighborhood, along with the brothers who had responded to his call and agreed to join him. When the brothers later recounted the story to me, they said that he stationed a group of them at the entrance to Ouzai and told them: “We are heading into the battle of Khalde. Our numbers and weapons are very limited. It’s possible that we may all be martyred. But if the Israelis reach this area, we must act as they do. Even if all of you must be martyred, never allow yourselves to surrender to the Israeli enemy.”

By God’s grace, they were granted success in that battle. They were victorious and even managed to seize an Israeli armored vehicle, because all of the soldiers inside it had been killed.

During that battle, on the other side of the area, there was a building where the Israelis had detained all the journalists. After that Israeli battalion was destroyed, my father went into the building and brought out the journalists. One of them – a French woman – asked him, “Do you belong to any of the resistance movements on the battlefield?” My father replied, “No… we are followers of Khomeini (ra).”

That answer astonished everyone present, even the brothers who were fighting alongside him. The journalist said, “We’ve never heard of you before.” My father said, “You will soon.”

When I later asked him why he had chosen those words, he said: “While it may be true that fighting Israel to defend our land and people is very important, one of the main motivations that pushed me to rise up at that time was the conviction that even if I am martyred, it will occur while I am fulfilling my duty.”

The words of Imam Khomeini regarding the necessity of confronting Israel were always a guiding principle for my father. Throughout all the wars and battles in which he fought alongside his comrades and friends, he remained under the command of the Wilayah – both during the era of Imam Khomeini and under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei. Through his actions, battles, and positions, it was clear that the Wilayah was a red line for my father. It was an undebatable matter, not just in words, but also in action.

By the grace of God, that battle [in Khalde] marked the true beginning of what would eventually become Hezbollah, which later developed into a full-fledged organization and continued to grow over time.

One could say that the Battle of Khalde was the main spark that ignited this Resistance Movement, and later led to the formation of Hezbollah. For my father, that battle was only the beginning – a starting point to prove that we were committed to this path. Over time, the form and structure of the Resistance evolved. My father himself changed significantly during his years on the jihadi path, just as Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah described when speaking about his position and activities.

One particularly striking point Sayyid Hassan made during the memorial ceremony for my father was this: “Sayyid Mohsen wasn’t just present in Lebanon, and even within Lebanon, he wasn’t confined to a single area.” The truth is that my father operated under the direct command of Sayyid Hassan, whom he regarded as a true extension of the Wilayah and believed he was under his direct command.

Different developments required my father to be present in various fields – between Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. He took on numerous roles, ranging from overseeing military operations to holding several key positions within Hezbollah. His presence was always marked by his support for his fellow brothers, commanders, and fighters, and it even extended beyond Lebanon’s borders.

After my father’s martyrdom, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah spoke of his presence in Bosnia. That battle was one of the clearest examples of the principle: “Wherever we are needed, we will be present.”

My father traveled with a group of brothers to Bosnia to support the oppressed and persecuted Muslims there, even though their sect or practices might have differed from ours. They were Muslims facing injustice, and defending them was an obligation. This is exactly what Sayyid Hassan referred to in his speech at the time of my father’s martyrdom.

During those days, my father was away from home for a long time. We were used to him being away from home for a while, but I remember that his absence during that time lasted nearly a full year, and during that entire time, we had no contact whatsoever. Only once, after almost a year had passed, did we receive a handwritten letter from him.

In fact, when my father left for Bosnia, he didn’t even say goodbye. He left home the way he always did – as if he were heading out on a short mission – and we were used to these kinds of absences. During that period, my mother was extremely careful in how she spoke to us, because we were still very young and had no understanding of concepts like leadership, jihad, or Hezbollah. The only signs that pointed us in that direction were when we learned that the father of one of our friends had been martyred, or when we heard news about the martyrdom of some of the fighters. Back then, the Resistance was known through the blood of its martyrs.

All we really knew was that our father was busy with something important, and my mother would say that our only duty during this stage was to pray for him.

Even though my mother knew the location of my father’s mission, she would always emphasize that there was nothing we could do except pray – for either a victorious return or for martyrdom. And as Sayyid Hassan said, “In either case, that is a victory.”

But this time, his absence stretched on longer than ever before. After several months, we received a letter from him, and it was through that letter that we realized he was outside Lebanon. In it, my father reassured us of his safety and asked us to remain faithful to the principles on which he had raised us – such as prayer, the Quran, and respect for our mother. Of course, at that age, we were still too young to grasp the full meaning of his words. Only later, as time passed and Sayyid Hassan explained the Bosnia mission, did we truly come to understand the nature of what our father had been involved in.

Following that period, throughout all the stages of his leadership in the Resistance, my father consistently worked to advance it on every level. In the beginning, he acted as a kind of spiritual father to the istishhadi [self-sacrificing] fighters. He played a pivotal role in enhancing the strength of the Resistance and sent a clear message to Israel: that we are a people whose resistance will never allow the occupation to continue.

After that stage of nurturing the self-sacrificing fighters, my father continued his relentless, tireless efforts to elevate the Resistance. He was always focused on making sure the fighters understood the fundamental difference between our Resistance and other Resistance groups, reminding them that our path is rooted in Ashura, and in a cause that compels us toward resistance.

Another important aspect of my father’s work was his effort to design strategies that would elevate the Resistance from one level to the next – whether in confronting the Zionist enemy or in developing weapons and technological capabilities to ensure that the Resistance was prepared at any moment for any potential war or defensive situation. My father never spared any effort on this path. He was constantly working to strengthen the Resistance – until we reached what became known as the “Sacred Defense in Syria.”

Continuing along this path, my father remained dedicated to enhancing the Resistance’s level of readiness – as Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah mentioned – across land, sea, and even air domains. He was entrusted with several critical responsibilities, including overseeing the missile forces, the naval forces, and even matters related to aerial capabilities. He had a profound understanding of how essential these capacities were in our ongoing struggle with the Zionist regime.

During this period, the Resistance and Lebanon endured several wars, the most significant of which was the 2006 war. As Sayyid Hassan noted, my father made full use of the equipment and preparations that had been developed during earlier phases. I remember that throughout the war, my father was not with us to explain what was happening, and we didn’t know where he was. The only thing we were certain of was that he was, without doubt, alongside Sayyid Hassan, Hajj Imad [Mughniyah], and the other commanders, helping to lead the war effort. We didn’t even know whether we would see him again after the war.

That’s why, when he returned after the war, every day we spent with him afterward felt like an extra blessing and a special gift from God, because he could have been martyred in that war.

I still vividly remember the first time I saw my father after the war ended. I told him how glad I was to see him because the war was finally over. But he replied: “The war has just begun.”

When I asked him why he had said that, he explained: “What just passed was only a battle – a direct military confrontation. But now, the real war has begun. Now we must take everything we’ve learned – every vulnerability we’ve discovered, every weakness we’ve identified, and everything we’ve observed about the enemy – and use it. Now is the time to expand our weapons stockpiles and prepare for the next battle with the Zionist regime.”

My father never thought about rest. Physical or mental exhaustion meant nothing to him. He had devoted this stage of his life entirely to the Resistance and firmly believed that even resting time could be used to strengthen the Resistance.

After the July War, he continued his work alongside Sayyid Hassan and the other brothers, focusing on constant preparation and reinforcement of the Resistance, aiming to build a deterrent force strong enough to prevent the Zionist regime from ever considering launching another war again.

During those years, as my father carried out his duties, the United States and Israel persistently launched media and propaganda campaigns against Hezbollah. They tried to portray Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and targeted several of its commanders – including my father. At various points, they offered hefty rewards for information about him, viewing him as a significant threat to Israeli security. Nonetheless, these threats never discouraged my father from continuing his work.

Even when the United States and Israel, in multiple conferences, publicly discussed his role in arming Hezbollah with precision-guided missiles and other critical capabilities – labeling these as direct threats to the very existence of the Zionist regime – these attacks didn’t have the slightest effect in diminishing my father’s determination. He continued on his path with the same spirit and resolve.

During this period, the war in Syria also began. Just as with his experience in Bosnia, my father considered himself to be under the direct command of Sayyid Hassan – and wherever Sayyid deemed his presence necessary, my father would go. As Sayyid Hassan later stated, my father participated directly in the battles of the Sacred Defense in Syria and was present in the field when facing the Takfiri forces. Moreover, he saw his presence there as an opportunity – a chance to gain an even deeper and more accurate understanding of the battlefield.

While the Zionist enemy believed our involvement in Syria would weaken us, my father took that very situation and turned it into an opportunity – transforming the threat into a source of strength.

My father and his brothers continued working to strengthen the Resistance until October 7th, when the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was launched. On that day, Sayyid Hassan entrusted my father with command of the support front. His self-sacrifice during that period was not surprising. Throughout his life, Palestine, Al-Quds, the liberation of that sacred land, and the destruction of Israel – as Imam Khomeini had called for – were fundamental principles of his beliefs.

His eyes were always fixed on Palestine, and his mind was constantly preoccupied with the day we would enter al-Quds and pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque. He always used to say that victory is inevitable – that it is a divine promise – and that Palestine would be freed from Israeli control sooner or later. It was only a matter of time.

Therefore, my father played a key role in the Gaza support front, serving as the Minister of Defense for that front. He left no path or opportunity unexplored if it could help Gaza and support our Palestinian brothers, whether in terms of weaponry, training, or assisting them in the field of psychological warfare against the Zionist enemy.

As we saw in the media, my father launched the “Hudhud” system, sending a clear message to Israel that we had the capability to monitor Zionist soldiers deep within the occupied territories. He established numerous operational fronts during that period, all of which significantly aided the people of Gaza and helped alleviate the pressures they faced.

Until the very end of his life, my father continued his efforts to support the Palestinian brothers on the Gaza front, offering assistance without hesitation – until last year, when he returned to God and was martyred while carrying out his role in that very support front. And so, his lifelong path of jihad reached its end.

Question: How did you receive the news of your father’s martyrdom?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: On the day of the attack, we didn’t know where my father was. When the news of the strike in Dahieh came through, many initially assumed it was similar to the attack that martyred Martyr al-Aruri – that it was targeting a Palestinian figure. But after some time, it was confirmed that my father was inside that building.

In those moments, we didn’t know what had happened to him, because after the attack, both the martyrs and the wounded were taken out of that building. Sayyid Hassan himself only said: “Sayyid Mohsen was in the building, but we do not know what has happened to him.”

The rescue and search efforts lasted several days, giving us time to prepare ourselves psychologically for the news of his martyrdom. On the second day, they announced that no one was missing anymore, but my father’s body still had not been found. After a few hours, they discovered his body in another building – the intensity of the initial explosion had caused him to be thrown there.

After my father’s body was found, Hezbollah officially announced his martyrdom.

As I mentioned, that period of waiting and searching gave us time to prepare ourselves, even though my father had long before familiarized us with the concept of martyrdom and had always spoken about it. It was his lifelong desire that his life's path would end in martyrdom.

My father always asked us to pray for his martyrdom. Even when my sister was pregnant and about to give birth, he told her: “When you are giving birth to your child, pray that I become a martyr.” He would beseech us to pray for his martyrdom during Laylat al-Qadr [Night of Decree], in our prayers, and in every supplication. He was always worried that Allah might decree a different end for him other than martyrdom.

When we received the news of his martyrdom, praise God, He bestowed tranquility and patience upon our hearts. Especially since we had been raised in a school of thought that embraces such hardships. These were the very moments when the fruits of that upbringing were meant to be harvested. Personally, during that time, I constantly remembered Lady Zaynab (pbuh), and the only words that came to my lips were: “I saw nothing but beauty.”

Loss is painful, losing a father hurts, and losing our dearest loved ones is heart breaking. But death is a reality, and martyrdom is the noblest and most beautiful form of death on the path of God. It is that very splendor in the nature of his death that brings peace to the heart.

Despite the pain of losing our father at the moment of his martyrdom, we always felt a strong closeness to Sayyid Hassan, and that made us feel less like orphans. At that time, we felt as though we had lost our father, but that we still had another father and protector watching over us, just as we did when our father was alive. Sayyid Hassan overshadowed our orphanhood and made the great grief of loss seem less intense.

So, there were many factors that helped us remain patient and calm when we received the news of his martyrdom. One of the most prominent of these factors was the presence of Sayyid Hassan as a father and a pillar of support for our family.

Question: How would you describe the relationship between your martyred father and Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah – both organizationally and spiritually? Do you have any specific memories of that relationship?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: Organizationally, we realized the position of our father within the structure very late. It was almost around the time of his martyrdom, when we ourselves had grown up and entered the field of action, that we finally understood his position. My father was extremely discreet in his professional and organizational affairs. He never spoke to us about his organizational relationship with Sayyid Hassan. We only came to understand it later, from those around him and, at times, from my father himself.

But on a family and personal level, my memories of my father’s relationship with Sayyid Hassan date back to my childhood, when Sayyid was among our family. At that time, he had not yet become the Secretary-General. All we knew was that Sayyid Hassan was one of my father’s close friends.

Whenever he visited our home, my father would be completely absorbed in his presence. Even my mother used to affectionately say, “Your father’s friend is here.” When he came, we wouldn’t see our father anymore, as the two of them would spend hours together. Their connection and understanding were so deep that Sayyid’s presence would, for a while, separate my father from us.

That personal relationship only grew deeper with time. My father considered Sayyid a dear friend and a true companion. Their closeness was prominent not only in the professional sphere but also in family relations. This relationship flowed not only between my father and Sayyid, but also between the families. The fact that they came from the same neighborhood further deepened that closeness.

I believe that with every escalation of pressure and hardship on the Resistance front, the relationship between the two grew stronger and more profound.

Over time, this relationship deepened both personally and professionally to the point that Sayyid Hassan referred to my father as his right-hand man. He also likened my father to a mountain – something we ourselves felt deeply. Personally, I could tell when my father was speaking with Sayyid Hassan even if he didn’t say so. My father always had a commanding, military tone, but when he spoke with Sayyid Hassan, his voice and facial expressions would change, which clearly showed the special connection between them.

My father always emphasized that his pure affection for this man [Sayyid Hassan] was different from his relationship with him as a commander. Affection had its place, but obedience and compliance to him as a direct commander was a red line for my father. He regarded Sayyid Hassan’s words as binding orders, and he raised us with the same mindset.

This growing affection was clearly visible in our life with my father, and after his martyrdom, Sayyid Hassan’s emotional reaction testified to the depth of their bond – both in private conversations with our family and in his public speeches. When Sayyid Hassan spoke about my father, it was clear how much he cared for him – both because of his position in the path of the Resistance, and in terms of their personal relationship, which he himself said was “too rich to need any explanation.”

One of the most prominent signs of this deep relationship was Sayyid Hassan’s moving speech at the farewell ceremony for our martyred father. His words broke our hearts more than the loss itself. Addressing my martyred father, he said, “I will not bid farewell, for I hope to meet you again in the company of our beloved ones.” This statement revealed both the depth of their connection and the profound impact Sayyid Mohsen’s martyrdom had on Sayyid Hassan.

Although this relationship brought us comfort, Sayyid Hassan’s longing to join our father in martyrdom was a heavy sorrow upon our hearts, especially since we considered him a pillar and as a second father after our own – someone who filled the void left by our father’s absence. Nonetheless, it was not long before he, too, attained the rank of martyrdom after my father, and the two were reunited in Paradise, just as they had been comrades and partners in the path of jihad and the Resistance. God willing, we will continue their path until we achieve their goals.

We are truly grateful to God for the blessed presence of our Leader – Sayyid Ali Khamenei – who is a great blessing for us. We regard him as the great father of this path and the great father of all the families of the martyrs. Praise God, He has bestowed His grace upon us. Now, after having been under the care of Sayyid Mohsen and then Sayyid Hassan, we are directly under his Wilayah and guidance. His blessed presence alleviates part of the repeated pain of orphanhood that we felt after Sayyid Hassan’s martyrdom.

Question: Regarding Imam Khamenei, what was the nature of Sayyid Mohsen's relationship with him? This refers to both organizational and spiritual relationships. Do you have any certain memories, especially regarding the meetings you sometimes had with Imam Khamenei?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: We can consider Sayyid Mohsen’s relationship with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution from two perspectives. One is deeply personal and emotional, rooted in my childhood memories. I remember our visits with the Leader from when I was very young. I was very young, but I will never forget the grandeur of the moment when we heard that our father was taking us to meet Imam Khamenei. My father’s words about the importance of being under his leadership and the profound influence he had on our lives remain vivid in my mind. He would always say, “We find salvation under the Wilayah of Imam Khamenei.” For us, this Wilayah is the continuation of the true Islamic path.

These visits which began when I was six years old and were repeated nearly every year thereafter, introduced us to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, not only as a great jurist and leader, but also as a kind and compassionate human being. The relationship between my father and him was special. His warm respect for my father always caught my attention. When I asked my father about the reason for this closeness, he would only smile and say nothing, because he inherently had no interest in highlighting himself.

As time passed and we grew older, those visits gained more depth. My father’s love and devotion to the absolute Wilayah and the personality of Imam Khamenei became palpable in every meeting. These meetings felt familial to us, without any awareness of the organizational relationship behind the scenes. What we felt was my father’s affection and eagerness, and the sense of being in the presence of the Wali al-Faqih [the Guardian Jurist]. Imam Khamenei always treated us and my father with great kindness and compassion.

After my father’s martyrdom, more truths were revealed, both through the words of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and through various media. In one video, while introducing commanders to a gathering, Imam Khamenei referred to my father by saying, “You surely know Sayyid Mohsen,” a phrase he did not use for any other commander. When I asked why, I was told it was because of my father’s unique organizational position and that he was considered the representative of Sayyid Hassan before Imam Khamenei. His frequent presence in front of him had made my father a prominent figure in Imam Khamenei’s eyes.

This truth was evident to many of my father’s comrades as well. He was completely immersed in the concept of Wilayah [Wilayah]. He firmly believed that Wilayah was the central axis of our lives. For him, being in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was a benchmark by which he measured all actions. Imam Khamenei was not only the Wali al-Faqih to my father, but also a summary of his love for the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut), which is now manifested through obedience to him. My father believed that by holding firmly to the Wilayah of Imam Mahdi (aj) and obeying the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we would remain steadfast on the path of the Ahl al-Bayt.

Personally, I had felt this many times during past meetings, but after my father’s martyrdom, the feeling became even stronger. About a month ago, I had the honor of meeting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and I was deeply moved, as this was my first meeting with him without my father’s presence. It was like many other memories we experienced in Lebanon or Iran, including the pilgrimage to Imam Reza’s (pbuh) shrine, which also took place for the first time without my father and was accompanied by sad and sorrowful memories. I went to see Imam Khamenei with sorrow over the loss of my father. It was the first time I stood before him without my father. However, the kindness, compassion, and affection he showed us were even greater and more encompassing than before. The fatherly feeling that was always felt in the Leader’s presence was so strong that it wiped away all the sorrows from my mind.

Besides this feeling, I also sensed that I was still under the protective cloak of the Leader – the same cloak that shelters all the families of the martyrs – as it had once sheltered us when our father was present. When it was mentioned to Imam Khamenei that I was Sayyid Mohsen’s daughter, his reaction was very moving. He said, “I have always wanted to embrace Sayyid.” That single sentence was enough for me – it was worth all I had heard before. For me, the phrase “I wanted to embrace your father” was a summary of all the affection, personal connection, and special love that the Supreme Leader had for my father. This statement reflected my father’s place in the Leader’s heart.

The nature of this relationship became even clearer later through Imam Khamenei’s speeches – especially understanding that Hezbollah has always been under the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran. From the very beginning, my father was like a soldier, obedient to the Wilayah, executing every command without question or hesitation. Overall, my father’s relationship with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was purposeful, and it was originally formed from the beginning with the intention of advancing the Resistance’s activities in the path of achieving the main goal, which is the destruction of Israel.

Question: After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the martyrdom of Hezbollah commanders, we heard phrases such as “Hezbollah is alive and victorious” and “The Resistance will achieve victory.” How do you view the use of these expressions by the Leader and perceive his glad tidings?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: For me personally, every word spoken by Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei is a form of glad tidings and I have faith that it will be realized. But even on the ground, given the evidence and realities we witness, what he has declared truly reflects the current truth of Hezbollah and the reality of the Resistance Movement following this war. Within the Islamic Resistance, this is not the first time we have faced the assassination of commanders or harsh battles. Nevertheless, this resistance is not limited to any single individual or figure, no matter how dear or significant they may be. This path embodies the noble Quranic verse: “If you help Allah, He will help you” (47:7).

The commanders we lost are those who devoted their lives. If I am to speak of Sayyid Hassan, my martyred father, and some of the comrades and commanders around him, I bear witness that throughout their lives, they were steadfast supporters of God’s path and defenders of the faith. They dedicated their lives to the path of Resistance and in service to divine victory. Therefore, victory is not just a divine promise but an inevitable outcome. The conditions that emerged at the end of the war also testify to the resilience of the Resistance and the survival of Hezbollah. This movement has been damaged but not so deeply as to break its determination or will.

If the Zionist regime’s goal was to end Hezbollah’s life, recent events have proven that neither the assassination of its commanders, the destruction of its equipment, the damage to parts of its military capabilities, nor the widespread devastation in various parts of Lebanon – alongside the high number of Hezbollah martyrs and even civilian casualties – made it achieve its objectives. Not only did the enemy fail to end the Resistance but it also was unable to weaken its popular base, a reality clearly manifested during the funeral procession of Sayyid Hassan.

Question: In brief, how would you describe the magnificent funeral of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: From the popular perspective, I believe the funeral ceremony of Sayyid Hassan clearly demonstrated that neither the popular base of the Resistance has been harmed, nor has the family of the Resistance been broken by the Israeli regime's actions. On the contrary, their determination has only increased. Many supporters of the Resistance, and those who knew Sayyid, regarded him not just as the leader of the Resistance or a part of the Axis’ command, but as the commander of all freedom-loving people who believe that no one should allow the enemy to occupy their land.

The martyrdom of Sayyid [Hassan], his pure blood and that of the other commanders proved to the people that the Resistance will never stray from its path. The Resistance showed that its commanders lead from the front lines – towards battle, progress, and martyrdom.

If the Israeli regime thinks that the assassination of Sayyid Hassan marks the opportune moment to put an end to the Resistance, they will soon face the truth. The Zionist regime received a clear response during the funeral procession, which saw broad participation from all segments of society. Israel had previously issued warnings and tried to prevent people from attending the ceremony. It also claimed in various ways that the funeral might negatively affect Lebanon’s security and create a dangerous environment. Despite all these threats, we once again witnessed the massive turnout of people at the funeral.

When Israel flew several of its fighter jets over Lebanese airspace during the funeral, it tried to instill fear and terror among the people. But, as this magnificent and grand funeral proved, the nation of Sayyid Hassan and the people of the Resistance stood firm with all their might. Not even Israel’s threats, or its efforts to intimidate the people after Sayyid Hassan’s martyrdom, had any effect. Today, we are more committed than ever to Sayyid Hassan’s path and principles. A day will come, God willing, when we will achieve victory, even after Sayyid Hassan’s martyrdom.

Question: After the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s commanders, Imam Khamenei declared that Hezbollah had become the shield of Gaza. If circumstances once again demand jihad on the path of God and the defense of the oppressed, would you respond to such a call again?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: Continuing from my previous remarks, I must add this: we have spoken about the path, the method, and the principles of Sayyid Hassan and the commander brothers – the mujahideen and martyrs of Hezbollah – a path we remain firmly committed to. Sayyid Hassan explicitly stated in his speeches: “We, the Twelver Shia Hezbollah, will never abandon Palestine, even if all of us are killed.” Therefore, the least we can do is to truly recognize our Qibla [spiritual direction] and remain unwavering in defending the oppressed, especially the Palestinian people and Gaza. According to what Sayyid Hassan taught us, and based on the path he and his comrades took in supporting Palestine, we must remain steadfast in our covenant. As you mentioned, they were like a shield for this sacred land and the oppressed people [of Palestine], and if circumstances once again demand it, we have no choice but to echo Sayyid Hassan’s words: “We will defend Palestine, even if all of us are killed.”

Question: We spoke about the Resistance… How can the Resistance be strengthened in various ways, particularly its public base in these circumstances?

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: The Resistance has lost commanders who devoted their lives to the path of jihad in the way of God. It seems that the best way to preserve their path and ideals is by playing an active role in strengthening the power of the Resistance – whether through continuing their intellectual and practical legacy or in strategic domains.

For example, if I want to prove that I am still walking in my father’s footsteps, I will exert all my efforts to enhance the strength of the Resistance. Strengthening the Resistance, even after losing these beloved commanders, requires commitment to two paths:

First, practical activities rooted in developing technology, equipment, personnel, and capabilities. Second, the ideological path, which maintains continuity with the core foundational beliefs of the Resistance. The Resistance is not only about defending land and driving out the Israeli enemy, but it is also built on a genuine Hussaini faith – a faith guided by the Quran and anchored by the spirit of Ashura as the pillar of belief. In my view, these two paths [practical development and ideological steadfastness] are what guarantee the correct growth of the Resistance.

From the public perspective, I believe the funeral of Sayyid Hassan clearly demonstrated that the public base of the Resistance has not been affected by the Israeli regime’s actions, but rather the people’s determination and resolve have only grown stronger. It can be said that most supporters of the Resistance – and everyone who recognizes Sayyid Hassan not merely as a leader within the Axis of Resistance, but as a leader for every free-thinking and noble-minded person – believe in him because he never accepted the occupation of his land.

Question: If you have any final remarks or considerations, please share them with us.

Ms. Khadijah Shukr: The Resistance in Lebanon – especially Hezbollah – has, from the very beginning of its activities, has been driven by various motivations. As my father used to say, “We are followers of Khomeini.” One of the most important and inspiring factors behind the establishment of the Resistance Movement was the blessed revolution of Imam Khomeini – a revolution that proved it is possible to rise against global oppression and tyranny. This very revolution empowered everyone to courageously chant “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” and to stand firmly against any oppressor seeking to violate the rights of their own people or other nations. By God’s grace, this Resistance continued during Imam Khomeini’s era based on his line and ideology, and after him, it has carried on under the leadership of Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

The fact that God has granted us His favor and placed us under the banner of a leader like Imam Khamenei is a tremendous blessing. It is this very leadership that enables us to take steps in accordance with his guidance – and just as our father always advised us – to remain steadfast on the path of Wilayah, so that, God willing, we will neither lose our way nor falter. Among the blessings of this path is the benefit of clear and correct orientation. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has never withheld his guidance from the commanders of the Resistance in Lebanon and has always laid out the best path before them.

We pray to God to prolong his [Imam Khamenei’s] life so that he may continue to lead this path and the pure, Hussaini line of resistance – a path that has stood firm against all global oppressors, especially the foremost symbols of Arrogance: America and Israel. God willing, for as long as we live – and in accordance with our father's will – we will remain steadfast on the path of allegiance to Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei. We will not lose our way, and this will be one of the main sources of our resilience in the days to come.

With hope in God's grace and guidance under the shadow of Wilayah, we strive for the realization of his goals – the goals of our beloved Sayyid Hassan, and of all the commanders, fighters, and martyrs – and for the continuation of their path, toward the liberation of al-Quds and the destruction of Israel, God willing.



