Israeli drone strike kills one, injures four in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli drone strike has killed one person and injured four others in Lebanon’s southern province of Nabatieh, marking the latest in a series of ceasefire violations along the border between the Arab nation and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a press release that the Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a neighborhood in the town of Khiyam on Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Israeli artillery units targeted an area in Mount Hermon, south of the town of Yaroun, with three shells. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Elsewhere in the town of Aitaroun, the Lebanese army’s specialized teams, during engineering surveying operations in areas in southern Lebanon, identified a spy device planted by the Israeli army.

The device, hidden inside a rock, was equipped with cameras and sensors.

Following significant losses sustained over nearly 14 months of conflict and the failure to meet its objectives in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel was compelled to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27.

Since then, Israeli forces have been launching attacks on Lebanon, including airstrikes, in breach of the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

However, Israel continues to maintain its occupation of five significant regions in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.

Lebanon has condemned the continued presence of Israeli military forces as a violation of the ceasefire agreement and the established timeline for withdrawal. Senior officials in Beirut have expressed their commitment to take “all necessary measures” to remove the occupying troops from the nation.

