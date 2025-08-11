  1. Home
Imam Khamenei extends IKRC board of trustees membership

11 August 2025 - 08:03
Source: Mehr
Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei approved an extension for another term of the Board of Trustees membership for the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee.

The members of the Board of Trustees of the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee are as follows: Ayatollah Mohsen Kazerouni, Seyyed Morteza Bakhtiari, Hamid Reza Taraqqi, Mostafa Khaksar Ghahrudi, Hossein Anwari, Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, and Hojatollah Abdul Maleki.

