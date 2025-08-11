Imam Khamenei extends IKRC board of trustees membership

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei approved an extension for another term of the Board of Trustees membership for the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, recently approved an extension of the Board of Trustees membership for the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee. This was done through a decree. The extension ensures the continuity of the committee's work in supporting the poor and marginalized in Iran

The members of the Board of Trustees of the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee are as follows: Ayatollah Mohsen Kazerouni, Seyyed Morteza Bakhtiari, Hamid Reza Taraqqi, Mostafa Khaksar Ghahrudi, Hossein Anwari, Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, and Hojatollah Abdul Maleki.

