From Ashura to Today; Leadership in Crisis, the Legacy of Guardianship

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency (ABNA): Crisis management is one of the most important manifestations of leadership in difficult and threatening circumstances. Ashura is not merely a sorrowful incident; rather, it can be regarded as a comprehensive model of management based on faith, hope, and wisdom in the heart of crisis. Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), on the day of Ashura, in the height of loneliness and enemy encirclement, led his small army in such a way that not only did it not collapse, but remained resistant, dignified, and purposeful until the last moment. This model, in the present era, can similarly be observed in the crisis management of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic in regional crises, including the 12-day imposed war by the Zionist regime against Iran.

Crisis Management on the Day of Ashura

During the few days that the AhlulBayt (peace be upon them) were in Karbala, many events occurred until the day of Ashura reached its peak. In these difficult and critical days, Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) managed his companions and family exceptionally well.

a) Conscious Decision-Making in Emergency Conditions

Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), on several occasions before the battle began, made the AhlulBayt and his companions aware of the depth of threat and danger, and even allowed anyone who wished to leave Karbala and save their life to do so. By clarifying the nature of the battle and the goal of the uprising, he placed them on a conscious path:

“Behold, the illegitimate son of the illegitimate man has placed us between two choices: the sword and humiliation. And far from us is humiliation.” (1)

The Imam, by creating clarity regarding the enemy’s nature, involved his companions in a moral and divine decision.

b) Instilling Hope and Calm in the Heart of Crisis

Despite the martyrdom of his companions and the Banu Hashim, the Imam spoke of victory until the last moment—but not a superficial victory, rather triumph in the realization of truth. Even in the final moments, in conversation with Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), he said:

“O sister, be consoled by God’s comfort.” (2)

This means the calm and consolation of the leader in the heart of calamity, in order to preserve the emotional cohesion of his companions and family.

c) Emotional Control and Strategic Rationality

In the event of Ashura, despite the emotional atmosphere reaching its peak, the Imam avoided any emotional decision that might break the unity or cause demoralization among his companions. For example, when Ali Akbar (peace be upon him) was martyred, the Imam, with tearful eyes yet firmly, said:

“After you, dust upon the world.” (3)

This phrase means that after you, nothing else matters. This statement was not to bring about collapse within his army, but rather to create emotional continuity and persistence of purpose.

d) Cohesion of the Front of Truth Until the Final Moment

Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), on the afternoon of Ashura, kept the remaining forces cohesive. Even in the defense of the tents, tactical discipline was observed, such as assigning Abbas (peace be upon him) to guard the river and dividing the forces in the face of attacks. This cohesion caused even the enemies to admire the small army of the Imam:

“By God, I have never seen a broken man whose son, family, and companions were killed before his eyes, and yet had such composure.” (4)

Parallels with the Crisis Management of the Supreme Leader in the 12-Day Imposed War

Parallels between the Ashura crisis management and the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei in the 12-day war (June 12 – June 24, 2025)

1– Tactical and Operational Response of the Country

Appointing new commanders in place of the martyred ones, gaining control over the societal situation, and instilling hope among the people

Immediate missile response to the enemy and generating motivation and a spark of hope among the people and surprising the enemy

A swift statement by the Supreme Leader addressed to the people of Iran and the enemy on the first day, clarifying the situation and explicitly declaring: the enemy must expect a harsh punishment. The powerful hand of Iran’s armed forces will not let go.

Through this statement, the Supreme Leader both preserved public calm and conveyed a message of power.

2– Guiding the Preservation of Internal Unity and Calm

With a look at the Supreme Leader’s statements about “trust in the military institutions,” “deliberate restraint on the field,” and avoiding emotional reactions, he prevented the crisis from escalating into a full-scale war.

3– Placing Responses Within the Framework of Law and Sharia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces, in a statement, emphasized: there is no restriction in responding to Israel; this coordination was based on the Leader’s command.

4– Strategic Discourse-Making

He defined the guardianship-style leadership by emphasizing resistance, intelligent defense, and Islamic ethics in the face of oppression.

5– Controlling Public Emotions and Guiding Toward Revolutionary Rationality

Amid the international emotional intensity, the Leader of the Revolution prevented impulsive moves from replacing precise decisions. On the other hand, he also worked on internal awareness so that the Islamic Ummah would not act hastily.

6– Hope Generation

Despite the Zionist regime’s attacks, the Leader’s messages, by emphasizing victory, led to an injection of hope. This is exactly the role that Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) played in Karbala with the statement: “Indeed, I see death as nothing but happiness.”

Conclusion

In the 12-day imposed war by the Zionist regime, the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei precisely reproduced the path and model of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) in crisis management: conscious decision-making, hope generation, emotional control, and tactical cohesion. The difference lies in the tools and means of the time, but the goal and strategy remain constant—the same wise guardianship and strategic resistance against oppression.

This historical parallel shows that guardianship-based leadership always follows a model of wise and purposeful resistance. Though tools and tactics may differ, the core strategy and goals remain unchanged because: “Whatever is for God, it will grow.” (5) And it does not matter where and among which people it is.

