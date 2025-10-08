Analysis: As Pro-Israeli Board Acquires TikTok, Palestinian Voice Censorship Concerns Rise

AhlulBayt News Agency: The story of threatening TikTok with ban in the US is eventually nearing its end. Reports suggest that TikTok with nearly 1.6 billion active users is going to be acquired by a group of pro-Israel investors and the US President Donald Trump— a group at the center of which are there the Oracle tech giant and Fox Corporation.

Under this deal, a consortium of US investors and allies will assume control of TikTok's US operations. The investment firm Silver Lake and cloud computing giant Oracle are set to play pivotal roles, collectively acquiring a roughly 50-percent stake in the new entity.

New TikTok owners

Based on the agreement, a group of individuals and companies aligned with Trump will become the new owners of TikTok. This is while the social media app was previously owned by Chinese companies. The new owners of TikTok include the following:

Emirati company: The MGX Fund, chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an official of the UAE, will acquire 15 percent of TikTok US's shares and will secure a seat on the company's board of directors.

Larry Ellison, a close friend of Trump: Larry Ellison, one of the most controversial figures in Silicon Valley, California, and the founder of Oracle and one of the richest men in the world, is also among the major and large owners of TikTok.

According to this agreement, Oracle, the private equity group Silver Lake, and the MGX Abu Dhabi fund will collectively hold approximately 45 percent of TikTok business in the US.

65 ownership by American companies: In total, American companies will acquire ownership of more than 65 percent of TikTok US. Trump has also announced the names of Michael Dell, owner of the hardware company Dell, and Fox Corporation owned by Rupert Murdoch, among other new investors in TikTok.

Why pushing to acquire TikTok?

According to the $14 billion deal sealed with the mediation of Trump, the TikTok's parent company, ByteDance was forced to agree to handover of a major part of the app's stake to a consortium of wealthy Americans.

On the paper, the American justification for seizing control of TikTok is national security and data privacy concerns. In practice, however, the move appears aimed at placing one of the world's most influential youth platforms under the control of Trump allies, directly shaping the political narrative—especially regarding Israel.

TikTok's pivotal role in circulating raw footage from the war in Gaza, which has profoundly shifted American public opinion, is a key driver behind the US push to take over the app. The new ownership circle includes some of the most prominent pro-Israel billionaires in the US, who are now positioned to steer the platform's content to align with Washington's geopolitical objectives.

China or Gaza; Which one matters?

The legal framework for ban on TikTok was approved in 2024 when the US Congress overwhelmingly approved a resolution obliging the US government to cut off cooperation with TikTok and ban the service in the US. The US Supreme Court verified the resolution in January this year.

U.S. lawmakers publicly justified the push to ban TikTok by citing concerns over China's access to sensitive data and American national security. However, from the outset, it was evident that the restrictions were fundamentally about controlling the narrative surrounding Israel following the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

In the wake of the conflict, TikTok was flooded with videos depicting the relentless bombing of Gaza, the high civilian casualties—particularly children—and global solidarity marches. For the first time, the platform enabled Palestinians to broadcast their reality directly and unfiltered to tens of millions of American youth. Members of Congress explicitly targeted TikTok over its Gaza coverage. Extremist senators like Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio, alongside Representative Mike Gallagher, pointed to the platform's pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content as grounds for a ban. House Republicans, including Cathy McMorris Rodgers, also demanded transparency from TikTok regarding what they labeled "antisemitic and pro-Hamas" content.

A December 2023 report by The Wall Street Journal confirmed that anger over the Gaza videos was a primary driver behind the US push to outlaw the app. Senator Hawley explicitly cited TikTok's "anti-Israel content" as a reason to ban it in the US.

The allegations escalated further when, in September 2024, a detailed report revealed that lawmakers in Washington were formally accusing TikTok's algorithm of being biased against Israel.

How will Zionists control TikTok?

According to the sale deal, the management of the app in the US will be transferred to a seven-member board, six seats going to Americans with cybersecurity and national security backgrounds and one seat to a UAE-affiliated investment fund. Trump described it a success to the American sovereignty, telling the press: "This is going to be American-operated all the way.”

Oracle's Ellison, a central figure in the new ownership, is set to chair TikTok's seven-member board. His company has a documented history of collaboration with Israel on military and intelligence projects, including in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Ellison himself is widely reported to have cultivated a close, long-standing relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Further solidifying the pro-Israel alignment of the new ownership are Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, whose media empire—encompassing Fox News and the New York Post—are confirmed as key investors. Their outlets have been consistently criticized for their staunchly pro-Israel and often anti-Palestinian editorial stance during the Gaza war, raising concerns that this bias will now be reflected in TikTok's content moderation and narrative-shaping.

Completing this coalition is Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies. His company provides data and AI capabilities to Israel's military and security sector through Israeli startups. A UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, has explicitly named Dell as one of the companies profiting from the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Censoring the Palestinian voice in the US

According to New Arab, TikTok has 180 million active American users, mostly under 40. They direct the strongest criticism against the genocidal Israeli war on Gaza, and polls show that the war discontentment rate among this age base in the US is twice the others.

Additionally, as Gaza war unfolded, TikTok users number saw a surge in the US, triggering the US officials' concern. Since now the app is held by pro-Israeli figures, observers and public opinion raise concerns about censorship targeting Palestinian voice.

Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, had previously documented the mass removal of pro-Palestinian content by Meta, as parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, and other US social media platforms. This pattern demonstrates a systematic American approach to censoring pro-Palestinian voices on social media.

However, though TikTok ownership is now held by figures aligned with Tel Aviv, the fast rise to prominence of this social media platform shows that the public opinion finally make their way to the truth, and perhaps if TikTok takes the path of other American social media platforms in censoring Palestine, this app will witness a drop in the US and across the world and lose its past value.



/129