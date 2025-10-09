Palestinian youth martyred in settler attack near Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man was martyred and three others were injured after a group of armed Jewish settlers launched an attack on Deir Jarir village, located east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 26-year-old Jihad Ajjaj, a former detainee, succumbed to his injuries, while three others with varying degrees of wounds were transferred to Palestine Hospital in Ramallah City following the settler assault.

Earlier, another Palestinian citizen sustained a gunshot wound to the leg when Israeli forces raided the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, and fired live bullets and tear gas at local residents.



