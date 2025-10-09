Allama Syed Sajid Naqvi: Palestine’s Future Belongs Only to Its People, Not Colonial Powers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, has strongly condemned the continued atrocities of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, stressing that no colonial or foreign power has the right to determine the fate of Palestine.

In a message, Allama Naqvi said the blood of Palestinian martyrs has awakened the global conscience and drawn the world’s attention to the legitimate rights of the oppressed people of Palestine. He emphasized that the future of Palestine can only be decided by its own people through their representative institutions and movements.

Referring to the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime, the senior cleric said the occupying entity has committed unprecedented acts of brutality, particularly in the Gaza Strip, over the past two years. “The pure blood of Palestinian martyrs and the steadfast resistance of the oppressed have borne fruit,” he said, adding that the struggle of the Palestinian people has inspired global movements of solidarity and resistance, from mass rallies to international humanitarian initiatives such as the Global Fleet of Resistance.

Syed Naqvi described The US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Palestine as a continuation of the infamous Balfour Declaration, saying that global colonialism has merely nurtured the same “bloodthirsty sapling” it planted a century ago into a tree of oppression and terror. “More than a hundred years after that shameful declaration, the Palestinian people are still fighting for their human, legal, and national rights,” he said.

He further noted that the struggle and sacrifices of the people of Gaza have awakened global awareness. “Nations around the world are now more conscious of the Palestinian issue than ever before, with ordinary people voicing their anger against Zionist crimes and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Highlighting the historical background of the occupation, Allama Naqvi said Palestine has been the victim of colonial conspiracies and fabricated treaties since the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the Zionist project. “This process culminated in 1948 with the creation of the fake and terrorist regime of Israel and continues today through deceptive accords such as the Abraham Accords and Trump’s so-called peace plan,” he stated.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Palestine’s liberation struggle, Allama Syed Naqvi reaffirmed the Shia Ulema Council’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. “We will continue to stand with the people of Palestine and extend our moral, political, and diplomatic backing until they achieve their legitimate and national rights,” he concluded.



