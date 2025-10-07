Indian Cleric Calls for Urgent Action to Save Historic Religious Sites in Lucknow + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Shia cleric and General Secretary of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of religious sites and buildings managed by the Hussainabad Trust in Lucknow. Speaking at a gathering organized by women’s religious groups at the Chhota Imambara on Sunday, he called for immediate government intervention to preserve these historic monuments.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the Hussainabad Trust is one of the wealthiest in the region, with no shortage of funds, yet most of its buildings are in a state of ruin.

“It is unfortunate that despite having sufficient resources, the Trust's buildings have been left to decay,” he said. “If someone takes away our land and shops, how far can we go to reclaim them? How can we tolerate the destruction of our historical places of worship?”

He accused the Trust of mismanagement and alleged that its properties are being illegally distributed. He also criticized the lack of an active administrative committee, which he said has allowed the district administration to act arbitrarily. He expressed strong disapproval over the poor condition of Imambaras, graveyards, and encroachments on Trust land.

Maulana Jawad urged the government to immediately form a new managing committee for the Hussainabad Trust and begin restoration and protection work on its buildings.

Addressing the same gathering, General Secretary of the Azadari Board, Maitham Rizvi, said, “We will not let our historical heritage be destroyed. We will take every legal step necessary to protect it.”

Other scholars who spoke at the event also condemned the poor state of the Trust’s properties and called for urgent measures to safeguard the Imambaras, Karbalas (religious sites), and places of worship managed by the Hussainabad Trust.