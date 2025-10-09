  1. Home
9 October 2025 - 11:30
News ID: 1736655
Source: Abna24
India Welcomes First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes first phase of Gaza peace plan, expresses hope for hostage release and humanitarian Aid.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the progress made in the first phase of the Gaza peace agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. In a message posted on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), he stated that the agreement marks a positive step toward peace and also reflects the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the initiative would lead to the release of hostages trapped in Gaza and provide much-needed humanitarian aid to its people. He added that such efforts could pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

