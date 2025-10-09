India Welcomes First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the progress made in the first phase of the Gaza peace agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. In a message posted on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), he stated that the agreement marks a positive step toward peace and also reflects the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the initiative would lead to the release of hostages trapped in Gaza and provide much-needed humanitarian aid to its people. He added that such efforts could pave the way for lasting peace in the region.