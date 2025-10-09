India joins Pakistan and Russia Against Trump!

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a meeting held in Moscow, all ten participating nations condemned the presence of foreign military infrastructure as and called it unacceptable. Meanwhile, for the first time, the Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit India.

President Donald Trump had recently been threatening Afghanistan for giving the base back to the U.S, but now India is standing alongside the Taliban against Trump’s threat.

India’s move marks a significant shift in international politics, and Trump can face difficulties in Afghanistan.

India, along with the Taliban, Pakistan, China, and Russia, has opposed Trump’s demand for the return of the Bagram Airbase to the U.S. This decision comes at a time when the Taliban's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is making a historic visit to India.

Ten countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, participated in the 7th meeting of the "Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan" held in Moscow. Representatives from Belarus were also present as guests.

After the meeting, a joint statement was issued which, without naming any specific country, stated, "Participants condemned any efforts by any country to build military infrastructure in Afghanistan or its neighboring countries, deeming it unacceptable as it is harmful to regional peace and stability." This statement is being viewed as a direct critique of Trump’s plan.

Recently, President Donald Trump demanded the return of the Bagram Airbase from the Taliban. This base, located around 50 kilometers from Kabul, was the starting point for the U.S. so-called "War on Terror" campaign after 2001.

During a press conference on September 18 with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump stated, "We gave them that base for free, now we want it back."

He also posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that "If Afghanistan does not return Bagram Airbase, there will be serious consequences." Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid rejected Trump’s demand, saying, "Afghans will never allow any foreign presence on our land. We are ready to fight for the next 20 years."

India’s stance alongside the Taliban on this issue is historic in many ways. Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has granted him permission to visit from October 9 to 16. Since Muttaqi is on the UNSC sanctions list (Resolution 1988), he has been given special approval for this visit.

Why does the U.S. want Bagram?

Bagram Airbase, located about 50 kilometers from Kabul, is the largest airport in Afghanistan. It has two major runways, one 3.6 kilometers long and the other 3 kilometers. Due to the mountainous terrain in Afghanistan, large aircraft landings are difficult, making Bagram a strategically important center.