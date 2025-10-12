MWM Punjab Sets Up Free Medical Camp for Flood Victims

AhlulBayt News Agency: A free medical camp was organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) South Punjab, in collaboration with IMI Pakistan, for the flood-affected areas of Tehsil Mailsi, District Vehari. Hundreds of patients received free medical check-ups, and women, children, and the elderly were provided with free medicines for various illnesses.

A team of expert doctors focused especially on treating skin diseases, fevers, and gastrointestinal issues that emerged in the aftermath of the floods.

Local residents praised MWM’s initiative, calling it an exemplary act of humanitarian service, and expressed their gratitude to the leaders of MWM South Punjab.

On the occasion, MWM leaders stated that they are committed to serving flood victims regardless of race, religion, or sect and are working day and night to deliver all possible aid. They also appealed to all well-off individuals to donate generously in this time of crisis so that help can reach more and more affected people as quickly as possible.