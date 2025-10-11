India’s Home Minister Amit Shah Blames Muslim Population Growth on ‘Infiltration,’ Fuels Religious Tensions Ahead of Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at an event in Delhi, Amit Shah, Home Minister of India and a member of Parliament from the BJP—a far-right party—claimed that the Muslim population in India has increased by 24.6%, while the Hindu population has declined by 4.5%. He insisted that this demographic change was not due to fertility rates but was instead the result of cross-border infiltration.

Talking about the link between the two, he said: “I am going to tell you the difference between an infiltrator and a refugee. However, the increase in the Muslim population here is not due to fertility but driven by infiltration”

Furthering his anti-Muslim agenda, India's Home Minister also linked the Muslim vote in the elections to foreign countries, saying: “voting rights should be exclusive to Indian citizens”

He added: “infiltrators in the voters' list” pollutes the spirit of the Constitution and asserted that “voting rights should only be available to the citizens of the country”

It should be noted that India's ruling party, the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, has pursued a hardline Hindutva policy. Ruling party MPs and those close to power have consistently made anti-Muslim statements, leading to increased violence against Muslims in India in recent times.