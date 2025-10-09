India’s Supreme Court to Hear Petition Over Islamophobic AI Video Posted by Ruling Party

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a petition seeking the removal of an Islamophobic video generated with artificial intelligence and posted by the Assam state branch of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the social media platform X.

The video, released on September 15, suggests that if the BJP loses the upcoming elections, Muslims will take control of Assam. The footage sparked widespread outrage as it depicts Muslims seizing public spaces such as Guwahati airport, stadiums, and government land, while falsely claiming that Muslims make up 90 percent of the state’s population.

A two-judge bench issued the notice following a joint petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and senior advocate Anjana Prakash. The case, filed as a public interest litigation, calls for effective measures to combat hate speech and hate crimes across the country.

According to the petition submitted by Zafir Ahmed, the video spreads a blatantly misleading narrative suggesting that Assam would face a catastrophic fate under Muslim rule and that only the BJP’s victory could “save” the state from Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP unit released another video on Thursday attacking Congress Party leaders and portraying Muslims as “illegal immigrants.” In response, the Assam Congress lodged a formal complaint demanding legal action against those responsible for spreading hate content.

