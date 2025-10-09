Israel’s Invitation of Far-Right British Figure Sparks Outrage Among Human Rights Groups

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The international movement Stand Up to Racism has condemned Israel’s invitation of Tommy Robinson, the notorious far-right and anti-Muslim figure from the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the organization highlighted the growing alliance among global extremists, from Steve Bannon to Tommy Robinson, and from hardline Israeli politicians such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and Benjamin Netanyahu. It noted that the invitation, extended by Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs, reflects the convergence of international racist movements.

The statement further recalled that the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza — an action openly supported by figures such as Robinson and his far-right allies. “By spreading racism and Islamophobia against Palestinians, they label peaceful demonstrations calling for a ceasefire as ‘marches of hate,’” the statement said.

Reaffirming its commitment to global unity against fascism, racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and discrimination toward Palestinians, Stand Up to Racism declared, “Those who support genocide and apartheid have no place in our demonstrations.”

The movement also distinguished between the Israeli government and Jewish communities worldwide, emphasizing that Jews are not responsible for Israel’s policies and remain an essential part of the struggle against fascism and racism.

In conclusion, the organization called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, prosecution of those responsible for genocide and apartheid, and the establishment of a peace in which followers of all faiths can live in mutual respect and security.

