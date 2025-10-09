Uzbekistan Opens Center for Islamic Civilization with Participation of 500 International Experts

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The construction and establishment of the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan has been completed through extensive collaboration involving nearly 500 experts from around 100 countries, alongside more than 1,000 Uzbek researchers.

The Center is the outcome of some 800 scientific and cultural projects aimed at studying, preserving, and presenting Islamic heritage in a form accessible to the general public. Designed to go beyond a conventional museum, the Center encompasses a series of exhibitions that narrate human history from ancient times to the advent of Islam and the modern era.

In addition to exhibition halls, the complex features an extensive library, restoration and digitalization laboratories, and dedicated research facilities for the study and preservation of Islamic heritage.

Operating under the motto “Civilizations, Personalities, and Discoveries,” the Center seeks to portray history not only through historical artifacts but also by focusing on the lives and ideas of individuals who have shaped the course of civilization. According to the Center’s officials, this approach highlights the interconnectedness of cultures and the shared contributions of various civilizations to the advancement of global science and spirituality.

