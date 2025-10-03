Young Generation Must Learn the Resistance Spirit and Resolve from Sacred Defense Veterans: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the anniversary of the Sacred Defense (the 8-year Iran–Iraq imposed war), a delegation of 70 percent disabled veterans from Qom met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

Paying tribute to Sacred Defense Week, Ayatollah Ramazani said, “We fought for eight years during the Sacred Defense and did not cede an inch of our soil to the enemy. This success was repeated in the second Sacred Defense (the twelve-day Israeli aggression against Iran). Although we lost many dear ones in both conflicts, we demonstrated our dignity and firmness to the world.”

He stressed the importance of steadfastness to the movement’s ideals and the need to propagate that culture. “The most effective channel for transmitting this culture is the arts,” he said.

Ayatollah Ramazani urged today’s youth to learn vitality and resolve from the veterans of the Sacred Defense. “We must foster the motivation to defend the discourse of the Islamic Revolution. We did not yield to the bullies of the world; they sought to subdue us through humiliation and threats. We must recognize that the hegemonic system practices domination, and we face a great test. The younger generation should take the wartime self-sacrifice of the veterans as its model.”

He added that the hegemonic system has trampled everything, including ethics and human rights, and referred to recent statements by a Zionist minister expressing pleasure at the killing of children as evidence of that moral collapse.

