Appointment of Secretariat Head and Members of the Executive Coordination Council of the World Assembly of Youth Followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly has appointed the head of the secretariat and members of the Executive Coordination Council of the World Assembly of Youth Followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) through separate decrees.

According to the appointments, Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Ali Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly has been appointed as Head of the Secretariat and member of the Executive Coordination Council of the World Assembly of Youth Followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.).

Additionally, Hojat al-Islam Reza Shakeri, Deputy for Academic and Cultural Affairs of the Assembly, and Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mostafa Qazavi, Deputy for Management Development and Resources, have been appointed as members of the Executive Coordination Council of the same assembly.

