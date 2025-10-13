Member of the Assembly of Experts Visits ABNA International News Agency

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ahmad Beheshti, the representative of Fars Province in Iran’s Assembly of Experts, visited the ABNA International News Agency on Saturday, October 11, 2025, where he was briefed on the agency’s activities and ongoing media operations.

In his remarks during the visit, Ayatollah Beheshti underscored the great importance of news in contemporary society, stating, “The issue of news is of immense importance both for the elites and for the general public. It is vital that accurate and reliable news reaches people and keeps them informed, especially in today’s world where news circulates through multiple channels and people are directly engaged with the media. Of course, amid this, the public is also exposed to a toxic environment where the enemies seek to poison minds with false and fabricated news in order to create distrust toward religion and the Islamic system.”

The representative of Fars Province in the Assembly of Experts went on to emphasize that ABNA bears a major responsibility in this regard, saying, “You must engage in the analysis and verification of news. It is your duty to distinguish false news from true news, and to analyze authentic reports accurately, professionally, and with piety.”

Ayatollah Beheshti also recounted a personal memory from a meeting with the Supreme Leader, saying, “During an audience with the Supreme Leader, I told him that I had composed several poems for him and asked for permission to recite them. After listening, His Eminence said that he considered himself too small to deserve such praise. It is admirable when someone in such a high position still maintains humility.”

