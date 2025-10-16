Ayatollah Ramazani Urges Islamic Governments to Combat Moral Corruption and Uphold Social Decency

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasized that an Islamic government must take serious action to preserve modesty, chastity, and combat moral corruption and decadence in society. He stated that in an Islamic system, safeguarding the people’s religiosity is a key responsibility of the state, and justice must be implemented in all dimensions, economic, social, and administrative. According to him, an Islamic government is obligated to uphold human dignity and guarantee fundamental rights such as the right to life, housing, employment, and justice.

Ayatollah Ramazani identified ensuring public welfare, building a healthy economic structure, and preventing greed and class disparity as essential duties of a religious government. He also underlined the importance of free education, scientific advancement, support for scholars, and the establishment of judicial, social, and economic security. Promoting morality and spirituality, he added, along with the enforcement of divine laws, are foundational principles of an Islamic system, warning that separating law from Sharia leads to the internal collapse of society.

Referring to the significance of hijab and chastity, he stressed that these are not merely personal matters but social values that the government must safeguard. He noted that unqualified individuals making comments on jurisprudential issues cause intellectual deviation within society. The Secretary-General warned that enemies seek to promote moral permissiveness among youth and families, urging seminaries and educational centers to remain vigilant.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Ramazani asserted that hijab symbolizes Islamic identity, and confronting cultural aggression and moral corruption is an essential duty of any Islamic government.

