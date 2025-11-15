Planning Joint Projects in Meeting Between Ayatollah Ramezani and Officials of Nahj al-Balaghah Institute in Isfahan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following his participation in the closing ceremony of the International Nahj al-Balaghah Conference in Isfahan, where he delivered a keynote speech, Ayatollah Reza Ramezani visited the Nahj al-Balaghah Institute of Isfahan, located within the Imam Ali Seminary. There, he met with Hojat al-Islam Salek, the Institute’s director, and Hojat al-Islam Beigi, CEO of the Institute and secretary of the conference.

The meeting, attended by Hojat al-Islam Mohammad-Ali Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, focused on various areas of cooperation between the Assembly and the Institute. It was agreed that these initiatives would be further developed and implemented through specialized follow-up sessions.

Notably, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly has played a key role in organizing the third and fourth International Nahj al-Balaghah Conferences in collaboration with the Institute. Their cooperation has included inviting international Nahj al-Balaghah scholars from multiple countries, hosting specialized sessions on Nahj al-Balaghah in several nations, and conducting numerous multilingual webinars on the subject.

