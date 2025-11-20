Ummah Movement’ Secretary-General Visits ABWA’s Office in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Abdullah Jabri, Secretary-General of the Ummah Movement, met with Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhaei, the Assembly’s representative in Lebanon, at the Beirut Representative Office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

During the meeting, Hojat al-Islam Nakhaei presented a brief report on the Assembly’s activities and initiatives in Lebanon, outlining avenues for joint engagement in Qur’anic programs. He stated that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly consistently emphasizes the promotion of pure Muhammadan Islam, interfaith and inter-sect dialogue, and the highlighting of shared principles among religious communities.

Sheikh Abdullah Jabri, for his part, expressed readiness to collaborate in strengthening cooperation between the two institutions and underscored the importance of holding joint scholarly sessions.

