“Concise Guide to the Truth” Published in Arabic in Lebanon by ABWA Publication House

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concise Guide to the Truth, authored by Ayatollah Ja‘far Subhani, has been translated into Arabic and published in Lebanon by the Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

The structure of this work, which offers a concise overview of key beliefs of the Imamiyyah (Twelver) Shiite tradition, is organized into nine chapters as follows:

The first chapter explains the formation, expansion, and endurance of the Shiite community throughout history. The second chapter examines certain Shiite doctrines discussed in response to the deviant ideas of Wahhabism.

The third chapter focuses on the status of the Quran in Shiite thought. The fourth and fifth chapters address various issues related to the subjects of Imamate and the AhlulBayt (a.s.). The sixth chapter centers on the concept of Mahdism in Islam, exploring topics such as the birth of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), the reason for the Occultation, his long lifespan, and the delay in the Reappearance.

The final three chapters discuss the Shiite perspective on select jurisprudential matters; review the two historical issues of the peace treaty of Imam Hasan (a.s.) with Mu‘awiyah and the marriage of Umm Kulthum to Umar; and, lastly, present the Shiite view regarding the Companions.

Concise Guide to the Truth was translated into Arabic by Mohammad Roshandel and published in medium octavo format.

**************

End/ 345