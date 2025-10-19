“The Radiance of the Secrets of Prayer” by Mohsen Qaraati Published in Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book The Radiance of the Secrets of Prayer by Mohsen Qaraati has been translated into English and published in Malaysia by the Cultural Services and Publications Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

The work offers an in-depth explanation and commentary on the status of prayer in Islam and its pivotal role in nurturing the human soul and spirit. At the outset, the author explores the concept of worship, addressing its rationale, nature, roots, dimensions, and essential requirements.

Focusing on prayer as the central theme, Qaraati discusses a range of related topics, including the etiquettes and prerequisites of prayer, intention, sincerity, and post-prayer supplications. The concluding chapters cover the significance, effects, and manner of congregational prayers, as well as special prayers such as Friday Prayer, the Eid prayers, Prayer of Signs (Salat al-Ayat), Funeral Prayer, and Prayer for Rain.

The author notes that the book is particularly suitable for teachers of religious courses, emphasizing that its structured composition, thematic clarity, and systematic categorization, along with the use of Qur’anic verses and narrations, distinguish it as a comprehensive educational resource.

The Radiance of the Secrets of Prayer was translated into English by Mansour Lima and published in Crown Octavo size.

**************

End/ 345