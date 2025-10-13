Ashura Int’l Foundation’s Deputy Meets with Vatican’s Prefect of Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Deputy for Education and Research of the Ashura International Foundation, who traveled to the Vatican to discuss prospects for academic cooperation, met with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.

During the meeting, Hojat al-Islam Darvishi Ilami introduced the Ashura International Foundation and briefed the Vatican’s head of interreligious dialogue on the foundation’s current and upcoming activities.

Cardinal Koovakad expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and voiced his readiness to collaborate on joint dialogues inspired by the Ashura culture. He was also informed about the foundation’s major artistic initiative, the production of a film aimed at introducing Imam Hussain (a.s.) to Christian audiences, and welcomed the opportunity for consultation and cooperation on the project.

Hojat al-Islam Darvishi invited Cardinal Koovakad to visit Iran to observe the Islamic Republic’s religious and scholarly activities, as well as to travel to Iraq to attend the Ashura Foundation’s programs there. The invitation was warmly received by the Vatican side.

At the conclusion of the meeting, several multilingual publications of the Ashura International Foundation were presented to Cardinal Koovakad.

It is worth noting that Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mokhtari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Vatican, and a number of the Cardinal’s deputies were also present at the meeting.

