Pope Leo XIV urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This came during his reception of Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican. The meeting reflected Catholic concern over the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

According to the Argentine newspaper, Página/12, the Pope stressed during the meeting the need for courageous decisions to end the war and open the door to a peaceful settlement, asserting that the continuation of military operations to exacerbate the tragedy and threaten stability in the entire region.

He called for the immediate resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and the “Israelis”, with ensuring the flow of urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, particularly in the most affected areas.

According to the Argentine newspaper, this meeting highlighted the Vatican’s commitment to playing a mediating role in one of the world’s most complex conflicts, particularly with escalating regional tensions that make any peace initiative by a figure of the Pope’s stature a major international concern.

Previously, Pope Leo XIV expressed his solidarity with the youth of Gaza who are paying the price of war, calling on the rising generations to strive to build a world of justice and peace.

