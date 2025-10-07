Vatican Condemns Israeli Massacre in Gaza, Urges Global Action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vatican’s top diplomat has condemned the Israeli regime’s actions in Gaza, stating that over the past two years, it has relentlessly targeted the defenseless Palestinian population while the international community fails to stop the “ongoing massacre” in the besieged territory.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State and a senior deputy to Pope Leo, made the remarks on the second anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood—a major retaliatory attack launched by Hamas on Israeli-occupied territories on October 7, 2023.

Since then, Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza has killed thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, destroyed civil and medical infrastructure, and triggered unprecedented famine across the coastal enclave.

“The war waged by the Israeli army to eliminate Hamas ignores the reality that it is striking a largely defenseless population already pushed to the edge, in a region where homes and buildings lie in ruins,” Parolin told Vatican media.

He added, “It is painfully clear that the international community remains powerless, and the nations capable of exerting real influence have failed to act to stop the massacre.”

Parolin also called for global accountability regarding Israeli crimes in Gaza and demanded an end to arms shipments to the regime.

“It’s not enough to declare what’s happening in Gaza unacceptable and then allow it to continue,” he said. “We must seriously question the legitimacy of continuing to supply weapons used against civilians.”

Since his election in May following the death of Pope Francis, Pope Leo has intensified criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

In a September meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the pontiff urged the regime to allow greater humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

