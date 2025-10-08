Hamas Demands Final Captive Release Coincide with Full Israeli Withdrawal

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior source within the Hamas Movement revealed on Tuesday that during negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh, the group demanded that the release of the final Israeli captive be synchronized with the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The source told Al Jazeera that Tuesday evening marked the conclusion of the second day of talks between mediators and the Hamas delegation in Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to the source, the second day of negotiations focused on mapping the withdrawal process and establishing a timeline for the release of Israeli captives.

The Hamas delegation insisted that each phase of releasing captives be directly linked to a corresponding phase of full military withdrawal.

The source added that the delegation emphasized the necessity of releasing the last captive simultaneously with the final withdrawal of Israeli troops.

They also stressed the importance of securing international guarantees to ensure a permanent end to the war and a complete military exit from Gaza.

