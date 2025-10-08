Over 53,000 Palestinian victims recovered since start of Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Civil Defense announced on Tuesday that its rescue teams have recovered the bodies of 53,712 victims since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza. Ambulance crews have transported 23,952 of the martyrs, while rescue teams have extracted 125,752 wounded, with ambulances transporting 40,240 of them.

According to the statement, the Civil Defense has received 635,000 emergency calls, of which 121,000 were repeated and 52,000 were inaccessible due to fuel shortages or the inability to coordinate field access to targeted areas, especially in the northern governorates.

The statement added that 65,020 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas, while Israeli forces have abducted 2,290 bodies from various parts of Gaza. Approximately 8,120 individuals remain forcibly disappeared from different regions across the Strip.

Rescue crews have also extinguished 25,509 fires caused by strikes on residential neighborhoods, commercial properties, farmlands, and other civilian sites. Additionally, they responded to 21,840 medical cases.

The Civil Defense carried out 12,586 rescue missions using fire trucks and excavation equipment. The statement notes that 12,590 wounded individuals died due to a lack of fuel to extinguish fires or restrictions on team movements, actions deemed violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

It also reported that 2,840 martyrs’ bodies completely vaporized due to the use of thermal weapons with heat levels between 7,000–9,000°C, melting anyone at the center of the explosion.

Israel, the report said, used an estimated 105,000 tons of explosives, equivalent to 620,000 airstrikes, including 19,200 tons of hazardous remnants, posing a long-term threat to civilians and agriculture.

The Israeli occupation forces have deployed 25 explosive robots daily in Gaza City alone, each loaded with 7 tons of explosives, to destroy infrastructure and buildings.

The Civil Defense has lost 140 personnel in the line of duty and sustained 355 injuries, including multiple repeated injuries. 31 personnel were detained by Israeli forces; 11 have since been released.

The statement accuses Israel of concealing the targeting of Civil Defense teams in Rafah, including two fire and ambulance vehicles, as well as vehicles belonging to the Red Crescent. It also cites a direct drone strike on the Civil Defense station at the Applied College.

150 Civil Defense workers have reportedly suffered physical exhaustion due to hunger and severe lack of nutrition.

Operational status across governorates:

Full cessation of operations in northern Gaza due to ground invasion and destruction of facilities, including the arrest of the provincial director and the killing of deputies.

95% operational halt in Rafah, 80% in Khan Yunis, 85% in Gaza City, and 25% in the central region.

Damage to facilities and vehicles:

14 stations were completely destroyed, 3 partially damaged.

Fully destroyed: 13 fire trucks, 1 rescue vehicle, 3 rapid response units, 6 water tankers, 2 hydraulic ladders, 10 ambulances, 13 administrative vehicles.

Repaired and redeployed: 13 fire/rescue vehicles, 3 water tankers, 6 ambulances, despite repeated targeting, 50 direct/indirect attacks reported.

The Civil Defense was completely barred from operating in large parts of Rafah and northern Gaza.