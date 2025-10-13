Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in Khan Yunis

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian man was killed on Sunday evening by Israeli forces’ gunfire in the Ma‘an area, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported on Sunday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 67,806. At least 170,066 others have also been injured.

Sources stated that 124 bodies, including 117 recovered from under the rubble, and 33 injured individuals were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

This toll remains incomplete, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and scattered on roads, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue crews.

