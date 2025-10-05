Israeli Airstrike on Abdul-Al Family Home Kills 17 in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday evening, the Israeli occupation army carried out a brutal massacre in eastern Gaza City, killing 17 Palestinians and leaving many others wounded or missing. The attack targeted a residential block belonging to the Abdul-Al family.

According to Gaza’s civil defense service, Israeli warplanes bombed the Abdul-Al family’s residential building on Yaffa Street in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, killing 17 people, including seven children aged between two months and eight years, and injuring over 40 others.

Rescue teams from the civil defense service are still conducting search operations in the area, where more than 15 individuals remain trapped under the rubble.

Earlier, the Gaza Rights Center (GRC) reported that its field team documented 59 Israeli air and artillery strikes across Gaza within less than 16 hours after the US president called for a ceasefire.

GRC stated that these attacks targeted densely populated neighborhoods, homes, commercial centers, public service facilities, and major roads.

According to GRC, the documented strikes killed 34 Palestinians — 27 in Gaza City, five in Khan Yunis, and two in central Gaza — and injured dozens more, including women and children. The attacks also caused widespread destruction to both private and public property.

