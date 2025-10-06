Iran Supports Palestinian Decision on Gaza Ceasefire Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced its support for any decision made by the Palestinian people and resistance groups regarding the US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal, while cautioning the international community about the plan’s dangerous implications and Israel’s record of insincerity.

In its statement, the ministry reaffirmed Iran’s longstanding support for efforts aimed at ending war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and promoting Palestinian self-determination. It referenced the 1948 UN Convention on Genocide and emphasized the legal and moral duty of states to back the Palestinians’ legitimate struggle for freedom.

The ministry stressed that any decisions concerning a ceasefire or political resolution must be made by the Palestinians themselves, including the armed resistance factions.

It added that Tehran welcomes any decision that includes halting the genocide of Palestinians, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, recognition of Palestinian self-determination, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Iran also warned that ending hostilities does not relieve international actors of their responsibility to pursue legal accountability.

The statement emphasized that stopping the violence must be accompanied by legal and judicial measures to hold the Israeli regime accountable, including identifying and prosecuting those responsible for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Gaza, in order to end decades of impunity.

In conclusion, the ministry expressed hope for swift arrangements to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilians and declared Iran’s readiness to contribute to relief efforts.

The statement was issued in response to a ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which calls for the immediate release of captives held in Gaza, phased Israeli withdrawals, and the establishment of a transitional administration.

