Gaza Death Toll Rises as Hamas Urges Global Action Against Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has accused the Israeli occupation government of falsely claiming to reduce its military operations in Gaza, stating that since early Saturday morning, Israeli forces have killed more than 70 civilians, including women and children.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Hamas renewed its appeal to the international community, as well as Arab and Islamic nations, to uphold their legal and humanitarian obligations toward Gaza and take immediate action to protect its population.

The Movement also called on free people around the world to intensify their solidarity efforts with the Palestinian cause and increase pressure on the Israeli regime to halt its genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Despite US President Donald Trump’s call for Israel to cease its bombardment following Hamas’s acceptance of his peace plan, Israeli attacks have continued, killing at least 70 Palestinians within 24 hours, according to medical sources.

