Hamas Denies Reports of Weapon Surrender Under Trump’s Gaza Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has strongly denied recent media claims suggesting it has agreed to surrender its weapons under a Gaza ceasefire initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump, labeling such reports as “baseless.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group asserted that the spread of such misleading information is intended to distort reality and create confusion among the public.

The statement further urged media outlets to uphold professionalism and objectivity, warning against reliance on anonymous sources or unverified reports. Hamas emphasized that any official positions are communicated solely through its recognized channels.

Earlier on Sunday, several news platforms cited a Hamas official claiming the group had agreed to transfer its weapons to a joint Palestinian-Egyptian authority under international oversight.

Trump’s proposed Gaza ceasefire plan includes the swift release of Israeli captives held in Gaza, phased Israeli military withdrawals, and the establishment of a transitional governing body.

On Friday, Hamas submitted its formal response to the 20-point proposal, agreeing to transfer administrative control of Gaza to Palestinian technocrats and to release all Israeli captives.

The group also expressed readiness to enter immediate peace talks via mediators, according to its official reply.

Late Sunday, Hamas confirmed that its delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, had arrived in Egypt for Monday’s negotiations concerning Trump’s Gaza initiative.

/129