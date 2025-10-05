Egypt to Host Hamas and Israeli Delegations for Ceasefire Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt is set to host delegations from Hamas and Israel on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire and prisoner exchange plan, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al Jazeera quoted a diplomatic source in Cairo stating that technical discussions on the first phase of the plan will begin Monday, with representatives from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States participating.

The source added that the Hamas delegation will depart from Doha this evening, while the Qatari delegation is expected to arrive in Egypt on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, President Trump has sent his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to Cairo to lead the US mediation efforts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that an Israeli delegation is also en route to finalize technical aspects of the plan.

According to diplomatic sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, the Sharm el-Sheikh talks aim to finalize Trump’s proposed 20-point agreement to end the war. Both Hamas and Israel have conditionally endorsed the initiative.

The plan includes a ceasefire and the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of its announcement. Hamas is also expected to initiate intra-Palestinian consultations before moving forward.

