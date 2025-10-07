Israel and Hamas Begin Indirect Talks in Egypt on Trump’s Gaza Plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have begun indirect negotiations in Egypt concerning US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for the Gaza Strip.

An Egyptian official, speaking anonymously, told the media that the talks commenced Monday afternoon at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to Egyptian media, the negotiations opened with a meeting between Arab mediators and the Hamas delegation, followed by separate discussions with the Israeli delegation.

Reports indicate that Egyptian and Qatari mediators will review the outcomes of both meetings before US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff joins the dialogue.

The talks center around Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, which has been accepted by Israel and partially agreed to by Hamas.

Hamas has agreed to release Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees, contingent upon specific “field conditions.”

The group also reaffirmed its willingness to transfer Gaza’s administrative control to a Palestinian technocratic body, based on national consensus and backed by Arab and Islamic support.

Hamas stated that other elements of Trump’s proposal, particularly those concerning Gaza’s future and Palestinian rights, must be addressed through a unified national stance and in accordance with international law.

President Trump responded by urging Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza,” asserting that Hamas was “ready for a lasting peace.”

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the negotiations were “moving quickly” ahead of Monday’s meeting.

“I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST,” Trump wrote, warning of “MASSIVE BLOODSHED” if an agreement is not reached soon.

Key sticking points in the negotiations include demands for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’s disarmament.

